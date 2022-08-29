Today is Monday August 29, 2022
All eyes on Serena Williams as her final US Open begins

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2022 at 8:54 am
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- All eyes will be on Serena Williams Monday when she takes the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium for her final US Open.

The tennis superstar will face 80th ranked Dana Kovinic in her final Grand Slam event. The match is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Williams, 40, announced earlier this month that she will be retiring from tennis after 27 years in the sport. Throughout her career, she has won 23 Grand Slam titles, six of which were at the US Open.

