Today is Monday August 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


5-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy gunned down in drive-by shooting; toddler injured

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2022 at 8:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(FORT WORTH, Texas) -- A 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were killed and an 18-month-old boy was hurt in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight, police said.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on a group of people in a front yard in Fort Worth, Texas, striking the three victims, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said at a news conference.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

The 17-year-old and 5-year-old died at hospitals, police said. The 18-month-old's injuries are minor and he is expected to survive, Noakes said. The three victims may be related, he added.

The chief noted, "We're seeing violent crime on the rise across the country and, unfortunately, we're seeing violent crime here in Fort Worth in numbers we don't want to see."

"But when you have children who are murdered completely senselessly, that's just another level to that tragedy," he continued.

"I think of the 17-year-old who should be looking at his senior year, graduating and starting his life. I think of the 5-year-old who should be starting kindergarten," Noakes said. "The 17-year-old will never graduate. That 5-year-old will never graduate from kindergarten. That 18-month-old will have physical and emotional scars that may stay with him the rest of his life."

It's unclear if the shooting was gang-related, Noakes said, adding that police are investigating.

Noakes pleaded with anyone who has information or video evidence to come forward. He vowed that police will "put every resource necessary" toward arresting the suspects.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC