‘The Invitation’ tops one of the year’s worst box office weekends with $7 million

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2022 at 5:02 am
The vampire thriller The Invitation topped the slowest box office weekend since February, opening to an estimated $7 million in North America. Overseas, the film, starring Nathalie Emmanuel, best known for playing Ramsey in the Fast and the Furious movies, collected an estimated $1.6 million.

Bullet Train took second place with an estimated $5.6 million in its fourth week of release. The Brad Pitt-led film has earned $174 million worldwide.

Beast, the thriller starring Idris Elba, delivered an estimated $4.9 million domestically. Its global tally after two weeks stands at $36.2 million.

Fourth place belonged to Top Gun: Maverick, grabbing an estimated $4.75 million, bringing its North American total to $691.2 million -- just $9.2 million shy of Black Panther as the fifth highest-grossing domestic film of all time. Worldwide, Maverick has collected $1.422 billion to date.

Last week's top film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, rounds out the top five this week with an estimated $4.54 million. Globally, the film has earned $68.7 million.

George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing debuted in seventh place with an estimated $3 million; and John Boyega's Breaking finished in 15th place with just an estimated $1.1 million.

