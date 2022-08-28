Garcia’s hit streak ends at 23, Rangers fall to Tigers

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2022 at 8:38 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — Adolis Garcia struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak as the Detroit Tigers held off the Rangers 9-8. Garcia’s streak was the longest in the American League this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks and fell one game short of matching the longest hitting string ever by a Cuban-born big leaguer, set by Rafael Palmeiro in 1994 for Baltimore. Harold Castro drove in five runs as the Tigers built a 9-0 lead in the sixth. Corey Seager homered twice for Texas. Detroit took a 9-2 lead into eighth before Garcia had an RBI ground out and Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer. After Texas closed to 9-8 in the ninth, Garcia fanned with a runner on second.

