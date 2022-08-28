Today is Sunday August 28, 2022
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2022 at 5:29 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment building set fire to the house to lure out other tenants, then shot three dead and wounded two others. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a mixed industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police Chief Troy Finner says fire crews and police responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire. Finner said the man then opened fire on the crews fighting the fire, forcing them to take cover until police officers shot him dead. No firefighters or officers were wounded.



