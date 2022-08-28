Today is Sunday August 28, 2022
Verlander exits early, Astros hold on for 3-1 win over O’s

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2022 at 5:27 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched three scoreless innings before departing because of right calf discomfort, and the Houston Astros used five relievers to close out a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Alex Bregman homered for AL West-leading Houston, and Yuli Gurriel had a two-run single. The Astros dropped the first two games of the weekend set after winning four in a row. It was the shortest outing of the season for Verlander, one of the front-runners for the AL Cy Young Award. The 39-year-old right-hander allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one.



