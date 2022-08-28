Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2022 at 5:24 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke says he has cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke says he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after he began to feel ill Friday. He said intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms. The El Paso Democrat says he is resting at home based on his doctors’ recommendation but will return soon to the campaign trail. O’Rourke continues to trail Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in opinion polls.

