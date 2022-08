Tyler road work project starts this week

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2022 at 6:31 am

TYLER — Contractors have a five day project set up. Crews expect to get busy on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from North Broadway Avenue to West Gentry Parkway Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area, follow directions of the crews, and obey all traffic signs. Drivers can expect road closures and lane closures.

