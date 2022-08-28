Julio helps Real Salt Lake earn 1-1 draw with Dallas

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2022 at 5:58 am

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Anderson Julio scored in the 69th minute to help Real Salt Lake earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas. Dallas (11-8-10) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute on Alan Velasco’s fifth goal of the season — unassisted. Aaron Herrera and Jasper Löffelsend notched assists on Julio’s second score of the campaign. Zac MacMath finished with two saves for Real Salt Lake (10-8-9). Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas.

Go Back