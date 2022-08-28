Candelario gets 3 RBIs, Tigers beat Keuchel, Rangers 11-2

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2022 at 10:03 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — Javier Báez hit an RBI single in each of the first two innings and Jeimer Candelario connected for a two-run homer against Dallas Keuchel, helping the Detroit Tigers pound the Texas Rangers 11-2. Eric Haase hit a sacrifice fly off Keuchel, and then added a two-run homer during Detroit’s three-run ninth. Eduardo Rodriguez won his second consecutive start since his return to the Tigers after three months away because of a ribcage injury and time on the restricted list to deal with family issues.

