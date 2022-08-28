Today is Sunday August 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Santander, Hays, Kremer power O’s past AL-leading Astros 3-1

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2022 at 10:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander and Austin Hays homered, and Dean Kremer pitched into the eighth inning, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros. Santander’s two-run shot came off José Urquidy (12-5) with one out in the third inning, and Hays connected with two outs in the frame to put the Orioles up 3-0. Kremer (6-4) allowed four hits and a run in a career-high 7 2/3 innings as the Orioles continued their strong play against the American League-leading Astros in their pursuit of the third wild-card spot.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC