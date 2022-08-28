Santander, Hays, Kremer power O’s past AL-leading Astros 3-1

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2022 at 10:01 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander and Austin Hays homered, and Dean Kremer pitched into the eighth inning, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros. Santander’s two-run shot came off José Urquidy (12-5) with one out in the third inning, and Hays connected with two outs in the frame to put the Orioles up 3-0. Kremer (6-4) allowed four hits and a run in a career-high 7 2/3 innings as the Orioles continued their strong play against the American League-leading Astros in their pursuit of the third wild-card spot.

