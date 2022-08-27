Sabine County murderer now on Texas Top 10 most wanted

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2022 at 8:07 pm

SABINE COUNTY – 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar has found himself as a new addition to the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Edgar was convicted in the Halloween 2020 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis. He attended trial for that murder in early 2022, but evaded authorities. According to our news partner KETK, the DPS is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Edgar. Law officers say he has a history of violence and he should be considered armed and dangerous

Go Back