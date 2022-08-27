Today is Saturday August 27, 2022
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska 31-28 in opener in Dublin

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2022 at 7:20 pm
DUBLIN (AP) — Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to help Northwestern rally for a 31-28 victory over Nebraska in Saturday’s season opener in Ireland. Northwestern handed the Cornhuskers their seventh consecutive loss going back to last season and added more pressure on embattled coach Scott Frost, who took the blame for a failed onside kick that changed the momentum of the game in the third quarter. The Wildcats finished with 528 yards and gained a measure of revenge after their humiliating 56-7 loss to the Huskers last October. Nebraska hasn’t won since then.



