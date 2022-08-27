Today is Saturday August 27, 2022
Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2022 at 7:17 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has a one-shot lead over Xander Schauffele in the Tour Championship. Whether it stays that way through 54 holes is still to be determined. Storms interrupted the third round twice. The second delay sent players home early. Scheffler and Schauffele are among 10 players who have to return Sunday morning to finish. Justin Thomas had the worst of it. He rolled a long eagle putt to within tap-in range on the 18th. Knock that in and he has a 63 and is four back. But the horn sounded to stop play and he has to return mid-morning to finish.



