HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2022 at 7:08 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A deadline has passed with no resolution over whether Texas will settle a dispute over claims it discriminated against minority residents in how it distributed flood relief money from Hurricane Harvey. The federal government says the Texas General Land Office violated civil rights law when it provided less funding to minority residents for flood mitigation projects. The land office maintains its actions were not discriminatory. Friday’s deadline came on the five-year anniversary of when Harvey’s torrential rainfall inundated the Houston area for days. Houston resident Mal Moses, whose home was damaged during Harvey, hopes the federal government forces the state to distribute the funding fairly.



