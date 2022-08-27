Suspect on the run after shooting leaves at least 1 injured at county fair

(FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.) -- At least one person has been shot in what police say was a targeted shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. when Fayetteville Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the annual Washington County Fair that is taking place this year From August 23 to 27.

“Upon the officers arrival they located one victim, and immediately began to render first aid,” said the Fayetteville Police Department in a statement published on social media. “The victim was then transported to a local medical facility.”

Local media was initially reporting that several other injuries were reported due to a stampede following the shooting but authorities have not yet confirmed this.

The Fayetteville Police Department said that their initial investigation has led them to believe that this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence but did not elaborate further.

Authorities did confirm, however, that the suspect involved in the shooting was able to flee the scene of the crime and is currently on the loose. It is not clear if police know the identity of the suspect or not.

Officers are currently on the scene and investigating the incident and their investigation is ongoing.

The Washington County Fair was founded in 1857 and is the largest and most established county fair in Arkansas, according to the Washington County Fair Association.

