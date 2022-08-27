Today is Saturday August 27, 2022
Rodríguez: $209M deal, could jump to $409.3M for 15 years

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2022 at 7:54 am
SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners are set on a long-term relationship in the Pacific Northwest, agreeing to a $209.3 million contract starting next season that could be worth $409.3 million over 15 years. The deal for the 21-year-old All-Star outfielder includes seven seasons. a five-year player option, an eight-year club option with award escalators and the possibility the option could extend to 10 years. includes an eight-year club option with award escalators and the possibility the option could extend to 10 years. If Rodríguez earns two MVP awards by 2028 or finishes among the top five in voting four times, the deal could be worth $459.3 million over 17 seasons.



