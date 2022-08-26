Mariners, Julio Rodriguez finalizing 14-year extension worth at least $210 million

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 7:38 pm

By ESPN.com

The Seattle Mariners and slugger Julio Rodriguez are finalizing a long-term contract extension that guarantees the rookie standout $210 million over 14 years and could be worth more than $400 million, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

The new contract includes player and team options, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Rodriguez, 21, has parlayed his breakout rookie season into a new deal, as he became the first rookie in Mariners history to record 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season, reaching the milestone Wednesday when he hit a solo shot in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals. He is the fourth rookie in American League history to accomplish the feat since 2000, joining Mike Trout (2012), Andrew Benintendi (2017) and Randy Arozarena (2021).

MLB.com first reported on the overall value of the contract extension.

Rodriguez was the runner-up to Juan Soto at the Home Run Derby this year while making the AL All-Star team in his debut season. He is hitting .269 with 64 RBIs and a .799 OPS in 108 games for the Mariners, who currently hold the third wild-card spot in the AL.

Go Back