Today is Friday August 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rams say team will handle discipline for Cincinnati Bengals brawl ‘internally’

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 7:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By SARAH BARSHOP

The Los Angeles Rams said any discipline for star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday’s brawl during a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals will be handled by the team.

“The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house,” a Rams spokesperson said Friday when asked if Donald or other players would be disciplined.

After the first day of joint practices took place without issue, Thursday’s practice ended early after a fight broke out on the field during a drill between the Bengals’ first-team offense and the Rams’ first-team defense.

Multiple helmets came off during the fight, and a Cincinnati Enquirer photographer spotted Donald holding a Bengals helmet in each hand. After practice, a video circulated on Twitter appearing to show Donald swinging a helmet multiple times during the scrum.

Donald, who was scheduled to speak during practice, was not made available. He later declined comment through a team spokesperson.

In his post-practice availability, Rams coach Sean McVay said he didn’t want to make a big deal of the fight, saying his understanding was that no one was injured in the fight and, “it’s like anything else, you just move forward and this’ll be a little blip on the radar an hour from now for our guys.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC