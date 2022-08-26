Boil water notice in Overton

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 5:13 pm

OVERTON – The city of Overton is under a boil water notice, according to city officials. According to our news partner KETK, a 10″ water main break was repaired on Friday. The city said water that is consumed should be boiled, including water used for washing hands/face, brushing teeth, and drinking. Those who are more vulnerable to bacteria in the water are children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Officials say customers will be notified when the boil water notice is lifted.

