Keanu Reeves gives newlyweds quite the wedding present by checking out their reception

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 4:57 pm

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves made a U.K. couple's wedding day even more special when he showed up at their reception.

The famously unaffected superstar was in the bar of a venue called Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire when new groom James Roadnight spotted him and invited him to their reception there, he tells Newsweek.

Bride Nikki tells the magazine, "He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

However, an hour later, a hotel worker told the bride a "very special guest" would like a word with her outside the festivities. To their shock, it was John Wick himself.

Nikki recalled, "It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink, but he declined that and said he'd just had a long flight so wouldn't stay long, but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding."

Keanu even posed with the couple and their wedding guests.

"My mum, Jo, took photos and shouted for everyone to yell 'Speed' as she took the photo," Nikki said, referring to Keanu's 1994 hit.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back