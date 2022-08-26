Tyler man indicted for hit-and-run that killed teen

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 5:00 pm

TYLER – Justin Pierce, 29 of Tyler, has been indicted for intoxication manslaughter and accident involving death for the hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of 18-year-old Marissa July-McCuin of Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, DPS reports from the April 24 incident said Pierce was driving down Highway 64 roughly two miles west of Tyler just after 1:30 a.m. McCuin was trying to cross the road in the outside lane when she was allegedly hit by Pierce’s 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan. McCuin was taken to a Tyler hospital, where she died from her injuries. Pierce fled the scene but was later apprehended. Pierce had been arrested and released on April 19, 2021, charged with public intoxication and assaulting a public servant. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 surety bond.

