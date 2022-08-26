Seal coat work set in Tyler, weather permitting

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 4:55 pm

TYLER — Contractors will be doing seal coat work on Briarwood Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tyler, weather permitting. Work is planned on Briarwood Road from Loop 323 to Cascades Boulevard Saturday from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. Crews expect to get busy on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from North Broadway Avenue to West Gentry Parkway Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area, follow directions of the crews, and obey all traffic signs. Drivers can expect road closures and lane closures.

