Today is Friday August 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Seal coat work set in Tyler, weather permitting

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 4:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Seal coat work set in Tyler, weather permittingTYLER — Contractors will be doing seal coat work on Briarwood Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tyler, weather permitting. Work is planned on Briarwood Road from Loop 323 to Cascades Boulevard Saturday from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. Crews expect to get busy on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from North Broadway Avenue to West Gentry Parkway Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area, follow directions of the crews, and obey all traffic signs. Drivers can expect road closures and lane closures.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC