Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 3:14 pm

Breaking News: Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks fell sharply after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy. The S&P 500 fell 3.1% Friday, on track for its biggest drop in two months, after Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy for some time in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. Shorter-term Treasury yields climbed as traders built up bets for the Fed to stay aggressive about continuing its steep interest rate hikes.

