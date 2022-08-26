Today is Friday August 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 3:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks fell sharply after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy. The S&P 500 fell 3.1% Friday, on track for its biggest drop in two months, after Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy for some time in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. Shorter-term Treasury yields climbed as traders built up bets for the Fed to stay aggressive about continuing its steep interest rate hikes.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC