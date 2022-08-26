Today is Friday August 26, 2022
Officials identify pedestrian killed in wreck

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 2:59 pm
Officials identify pedestrian killed in wreckTYLER – Officials have identified a pedestrian who died following a Tyler crash Friday on South Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive. According to our news partner KETK, Cristian Vavich, 35, of Tyler, was walking across Broadway from the area of Whataburger when a Toyota truck swerved in an attempt to miss him “but was unable to,” according to police. The crash was initially called in around 5:45 a.m., and officials said Vavich was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the case remains under investigation.



