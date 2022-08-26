Today is Friday August 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


“Hog heaven”: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 2:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


“Hog heaven”: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damageLONGVIEW – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. According to our news partner KETK, Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” until the start of Greater Longview Soccer Association’s games in order to get them ready for play. Meanwhile on Facebook, Longview Parks & Rec and the City of Longview are going back and forth on the post delivering pig puns. “This post will age like fine swine,” commented the City of Longview’s Facebook page. “We never sausage a good comment,” Longview Parks & Recreation page replied.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC