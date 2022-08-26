Today is Friday August 26, 2022
Federal judge strikes down Texas handgun age restriction

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 12:36 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A federal judge has struck down one of Texas’ few remaining firearm restrictions, finding a law that barred adults under the age of 21 from carrying a handgun was unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth on Thursday ruled that a state law prohibiting most 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying a handgun violates the Second Amendment and cannot be enforced. He stayed the ruling for 30 days. The decision came in a case brought last year by a gun rights advocacy group and a man and a woman who argued they should be able to carry handguns for protection.



