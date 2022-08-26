Broken trust still felt in Uvalde as school year approaches

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 12:36 pm

UVALDE (AP) – The firing of Uvalde’s embattled school police chief hasn’t satisfied or reassured many Uvalde residents as a new school year approaches. Pete Arredondo is the first officer to lose his job over the fumbled law enforcement response to the May 24 massacre at the school. His dismissal followed months of pressure from Uvalde residents and investigations that revealed how nearly 400 law enforcement officers on the scene waited for more than an hour to take down the 18-year-old gunman inside a fourth grade classroom. The school year begins in Uvalde on Sept. 6 and a big question is how many students will return. One father says he is putting his son back in the district, but with an iPhone so he can track his location and have him phone for help if needed.

Go Back