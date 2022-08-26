Breaking News: Justice Department makes redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit public

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 12:02 pm

Breaking News: Justice Department makes redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit public: – The Justice Department on Friday made public the redacted affidavit that supported the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. After reviewing the DOJ’s proposed redactions Thursday, a magistrate judge had ordered the redacted affidavit filed in the public docket by noon Friday. More

