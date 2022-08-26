Two dead, multiple injured in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

(HENDERSON, Ky.) -- Two people have been killed and multiple others injured in a shooting at a Kentucky homeless shelter for men Thursday night, police said.

The Henderson Police Department responded to an active shooter incident at Harbor House Christian Center, authorities said.

Kenneth B. Gibbs of Henderson has been identified as the suspect and was taken into custody at 9:55 p.m., police said.

ABC News affiliate WEHT-TV reported that the coroner said two people were found fatally shot inside the building and two were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Harbor House, where the incident took place, is a Christian-based organization that is “a safe harbor for men in need,” and “dedicated to bringing men up in the community,” according to its Facebook page.

