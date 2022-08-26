Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 4:35 am

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. Attorney Norman Pattis refused to answer questions Thursday during a hearing on whether he should be disciplined. He has denied wrongdoing. A judge did not decide Thursday if discipline is warranted. The hearing was connected to a Connecticut lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families against Jones for calling the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown a hoax.

