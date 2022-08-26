Today is Friday August 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 4:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. Attorney Norman Pattis refused to answer questions Thursday during a hearing on whether he should be disciplined. He has denied wrongdoing. A judge did not decide Thursday if discipline is warranted. The hearing was connected to a Connecticut lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families against Jones for calling the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown a hoax.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC