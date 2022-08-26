Today is Friday August 26, 2022
Ex-South Texas mayor acquitted of election fraud conspiracy

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2022 at 4:32 am
EDINBURG (AP) — A former South Texas mayor has been acquitted of organized election fraud and illegal voting. A Hidalgo County jury deliberated for about six hours Thursday before finding former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina not guilty of the organized fraud count and 11 counts of illegal voting. Molina sobbed in his attorney’s arms after hearing the verdict. He had been accused of changing voters’ addresses and bribing residents for their votes in the 2017 mayoral election. Molina testified in his own defense during the eight-day trial. Molina’s wife and an ex-business partner still await trial on similar charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.



