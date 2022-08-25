Tyler woman gets six years for promoting prostitution

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 4:11 pm

TYLER – Teresa Fletcher, 22, of Tyler, was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for her part in the kidnapping and trafficking of two girls in February. According to our news partner KETK, a February 17 warrant said a Smith County sheriff’s deputy responded to a missing person report at the home on CR 420. The mother of one of the girls reportedly told deputies she had not seen her daughter since February 13. The mother told investigators she believed her daughter had been sex trafficked, according to the affidavit. Officials stated the victim’s boyfriend said she sent him her location via Facebook messenger on February 15 and he alerted the Tyler PD. The location was the home of Teresa Fletcher, documents show.

A later interview with one of the victims said that she and her friend were at Fletcher’s house when the victim sent the messages to her boyfriend to come pick her up. Fletcher was arrested February 22 along with Devonte Wallace, 27, of Tyler with collective bond amounts of $500,000, according to Smith County documents. Wallace was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for promoting prostitution.

Go Back