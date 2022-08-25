NET RMA completes major Toll 49 enhancements project

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 2:49 pm

TYLER – The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) has completed a series of enhancements to Toll 49 with drivers likely noticing a smoother, quieter ride along with the latest in highway surface technology for skid resistance. That’s according to a Thursday news release from NET RMA. A new surface was installed between U.S Highway 69 and State Highway 155. The project is the first major resurfacing on this section of Toll 49 since it was constructed, according to the release. “NET RMA is proud of these Toll 49 enhancements,” says Glenn Green, NET RMA Executive Director, as quoted in the release. “The material we utilized is the most advanced, performance graded asphalt that will not only add strength, but it also provides a smooth, quiet roadway for our customers. This is a new, highly skid resistant surface that will last for years.”

Green also praised the work of the project contractors, Madden Contracting and Drewery Construction. Green says the project was completed during the overnight hours throughout the past several weeks to minimize disruptions to the traveling public. The contractors utilized specialized paving equipment that made it possible to perform two processes at once and reduce the amount of time to complete the enhancements, according to Green. In addition to the new surface, the latest round of enhancements includes replacing all the tolling technology along Toll 49. Green adds, “The equipment you see on Toll 49 has new, state-of-the-art toll tag and plate reading equipment that will further enhance our business processes and allow us to utilize the quickest, most accurate and current technology.”

