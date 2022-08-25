Today is Thursday August 25, 2022
Nichelle Nichols’ remains to blast off to meet her fellow fallen ‘Star Trek’ stars in space

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 2:35 pm
Nichols in 2017 at the 'Star Trek: Discovery' premiere -- Cr: Mark Davis © 2017 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

Star Trek veteran Nichelle Nichols, who passed away in July, is getting ready to follow some of her former colleagues into the stars.

Her son Kyle Johnson has signed up with Celestis, the company that has launched some of the cremated remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, those of his widow, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, and those of James "Scotty" Doohan into space via rocket.

The company is also letting fans pay tribute to Nicholls, who famously played Lt. Nyota Uhura on the show and its spin-off movies, and who in real life recruited diverse applicants for NASA's ranks.

Celestis is gathering messages to the actress and activist on a special tribute page. The messages -- or music or art and other commemorations -- will be digitized and stored aboard the Enterprise Memorial Spaceflight that is scheduled for launch later this year.

