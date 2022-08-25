Today is Thursday August 25, 2022
Regents approve $100 million for UT Tyler School of Medicine

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 1:29 pm
Regents approve 0 million for UT Tyler School of MedicineAUSTIN – The University of Texas Board of Regents Thursday approved an allocation of $100 million in Permanent University Fund bond proceeds over the next 10 years that will help fund capital expenses associated with the start-up of the Tyler School of Medicine at the University of Texas at Tyler. “The opportunity for the regents to invest again in this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the quality of life and health for the people of East Texas is gratifying,” said Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife as quoted in a news release. “We are equally as focused on the future of the medical school as we are on the present, and we enthusiastically await the arrival of the first class of medical students in Tyler next summer.”

Capital projects funded over the next decade will ensure the new medical school has the right environment in place to draw and retain exceptional medical school faculty and students, as well as enhance biomedical research and core residency programs according to the release.



