Netflix renews ‘The Umbrella Academy’ for a fourth and final season

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 12:14 pm

The Hargreeves sibs will fight on, but for just one more season: ABC Audio has confirmed Netflix has renewed The Umbrella Academy for a fourth and final season.

The acclaimed sci-fi show, which first debuted in 2019, is based on the comic book series of the same name created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá.

Season 3 kicked off on June 22 and saw returning cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min facing off with the Sparrow Academy, another super-powered sibling group.

