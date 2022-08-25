Man gets life without parole for child sex abuse

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 11:31 am

TYLER — 51-year-old Buford Dixon has been sentenced in Tyler to life without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to a news release from the Smith County District Attorney’s office, a jury convicted Dixon in July after prosecutors proved that he sexually assaulted his own biological daughter over the course of two years and another child who had resided with Dixon. At sentencing, the court heard testimony from the lead detective on the case, testimony about Dixon’s prior criminal history, and an additional abuse victim who had not previously testified, according to officials.

