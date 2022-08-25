Today is Thursday August 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy team up for new virtual PGA tournament

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 11:08 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Laurence Mouton/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Two of golf’s biggest names -- Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- are stepping up to lead a new virtual golf tournament.

Called the TGL, the new virtual golf league, launched in partnership with the PGA, will have pros compete in a series of primetime stadium-style team showdowns.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing battle between the PGA and LIV, the Saudi-backed golf league.

ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to explain more about the new virtual league:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC