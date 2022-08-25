Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy team up for new virtual PGA tournament

(NEW YORK) -- Two of golf’s biggest names -- Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- are stepping up to lead a new virtual golf tournament.

Called the TGL, the new virtual golf league, launched in partnership with the PGA, will have pros compete in a series of primetime stadium-style team showdowns.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing battle between the PGA and LIV, the Saudi-backed golf league.

ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to explain more about the new virtual league:

