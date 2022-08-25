Today is Thursday August 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kellogg’s conjuring up ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ cereal

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 10:13 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Disney+
Kellogg's has officially released a tasty bit of promotion for the upcoming Disney+ release of Hocus Pocus 2: a themed breakfast cereal.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler return as the witchy Sanderson sisters from the beloved 1993 hit on September 30 on Disney+, but the cereal is available now via Instacart and other retailers.

Sporting a purple box emblazoned with cartoon versions of the sibling spell casters, every bite of this "limited-edition berry brew" features sparkly purple, yellow and orange stars -- the colors of the characters' garish getups.

Of course, if the sisters had their way, there'd be kiddie bits to munch on in every bowl, so thankfully Kellogg's chefs went with their own recipe.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC