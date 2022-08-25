In Brief: ‘Shazam!’, ‘Aquaman’ sequels delayed; ‘Crawdads’ sings at box office, and more

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 7:42 am

We'll have to wait a little longer for DC's Aquaman and Shazam! sequels, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom -- which stars Jason Momoa returning as the titular superhero, along with Patrick Wilson’s Orm Marius and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta -- has been pushed back from March 17, 2023, to December 25, 2023. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, originally slated to open in December, will take over The Lost Kingdom's March 17 spot. Asher Angel returns as foster kid Billy Batson, who transforms into the superhero Shazam -- played by Zachary Levi. Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler join the cast for the sequel...

In a summer movie season of superheroes and the air superiority of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, one summer movie has slipped through to become a bonafide sleeper hit. Deadline reports the adaptation of Delia Owens' novel Where The Crawdads Sing, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith has crossed the $100 million mark in theaters. It's an impressive milestone for most movies, let alone one made for a reported $24 million...

After playing the titular superhero in Marvel's 2021 hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu will turn villain for the upcoming Netflix feature, Atlas, starring alongside Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown. The film follows Atlas, "a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity," according to Deadline. "To outthink this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most -- another AI"...

Hulu dropped the official trailer for season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale on Wednesday. The new season, per the streamer, will find Elisabeth Moss' June facing consequences for killing Joseph Fiennes' Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena -- played Yvonne Strahovski -- attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Bradley Whitford's Commander Lawrence will work with Nick and Aunt Lydia -- played respectively by Max Minghella and Ann Dowd -- as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power; while June, Luke and Moira -- played by Samira Wiley --fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah -- portrayed by Jordana Blake. The Handmaid's Tale's fifth season returns with two episodes on September 14th, with new episodes streaming each Wednesday thereafter...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back