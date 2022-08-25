Truff, Hidden Valley collaboration has ranch and hot sauce fans fired up for limited-edition condiment

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 5:51 am

TRUFF

(NEW YORK) -- Condiment fans are clamoring on social media over the luxurious and spicy new collaboration from Hidden Valley Ranch and hot sauce company Truff, Spicy Truffle Ranch.

The two companies announced the ultra-limited release on Tuesday, encouraging interested tasters to join the online waitlist to get notified when the black truffle infused hot sauce and ranch dressing blend goes live later this month.

From pizza to chicken wings, ranch and hot sauce are a well-known go-to for all things dipping, dunking and drizzling, so it comes as no surprise that fans are hyped about the hybrid Spicy Truffle Ranch blend.

"TRUFF is all about flavor exploration and reimagination. While we've had the privilege of working with world-class chefs, sometimes the best suggestions come from our customers, who have been very vocal about requesting a truffle ranch," Truff co-founder Nick Ajluni said. "Partnering with Hidden Valley Ranch was the obvious choice. Not only are they the original ranch, but they're a truly iconic brand with a passionate community that's helped make ranch a cultural phenomenon."

This unique new spicy truffle ranch features "the spice of red chiles, umami depth of black truffles, and tangy, creaminess of ranch dressing, all of which morph into a truly gourmet condiment," according to the press release.

Deb Crandall, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch, hailed Truff as "the perfect partner" to deliver ranch fans a "new and unexpected" flavor experience.

Truff Hot Sauce, an upscale version of the spicy pantry staple, first reached viral acclaim when it debuted in 2017 and quickly became the fastest-growing company in the hot sauce space with its distinctive flavors, sleek bottle and truffle-shaped cap. The company now offers a variety of products, including pasta sauce, mayonnaise and truffle oil.

Previous iterations of Truff Hot Sauce have been tried and beloved by celebrities like Oprah and Machine Gun Kelly to home cooks.

The limited-time Spicy Truffle Ranch sauce officially goes live Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. ET and will be available for $24.99 in TRUFF's larger 18-ounce "magnum" bottles while supplies last.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back