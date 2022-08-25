Rothy’s launches sustainable tennis-inspired capsule collection ahead of US Open

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 5:51 am

Rothy’s x evian

(NEW YORK) -- Rothy's and Evian are taking reduce, reuse, recycle to a whole new level.

The two brands have teamed up to created a limited-edition tennis-inspired capsule collection made with recycled water bottles from the 2021 U.S. Open.

Approximately 72,000 Evian bottles from the tennis tournament were blended with other recycled plastic bottles to create items in the line.

"We are excited to collaborate with evian to showcase Rothy's transformative capabilities and prove that through innovation we find new uses for single use plastic," Saskia van Gendt, Rothy's head of sustainability, said in a press release.

According to the brands, this is a first-of-its-kind circular production collection.

From a cap to a bag for your tennis racket, this collection has everything you need to hit the court in style.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back