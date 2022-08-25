Canton recovers after heavy storms moved through area

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2022 at 5:48 am

CANTON – After praying for rain for so long, some East Texans received more than they bargained for with this week’s heavy rains and flooding, and the city of Canton was hit hard by the storm. As a result of this week’s heavy rainfall, parts of Van Zandt County flooded, including the county courthouse. According to our news partner KETK, the water damage caused ceiling tiles to fall in a courtroom, almost hitting a court reporter in the middle of a trial. Trash cans and buckets were placed throughout the courthouse because of several leaks. The staff has also put fans to help dry out the building. Across the county, a few homes flooded, trees and power lines were downed, and streets were impacted even narrowing bridges down to a single lane. The First Monday Trade Days parking lot also flooded. On First Monday, the Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett says they expect the grounds to be open next weekend just in time for trade days.

