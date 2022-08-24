Today is Wednesday August 24, 2022
Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2022 at 4:09 pm
LUBBOCK (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation that would require hospitals in the state to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk. Texas sued Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Xavier Becerra last month, arguing that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which is a federal law, doesn’t require doctors to provide abortions if doing so would violate a state law. In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix temporarily blocked the government from enforcing the guidance, finding that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act “is silent as to abortion.” A similar case is playing out in Idaho



