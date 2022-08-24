Today is Wednesday August 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2022 at 9:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/Staff) – Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday. He was 87. The MVP of the Chiefs’ victory over the Vikings in January 1970 entered hospice care on Aug. 12. “Lenny the Cool” went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. He also was inducted as a broadcaster in 2012. Dawson spent several decades working on local TV broadcast while also doing color analysis for NBC and hosting HBO’s iconic “Inside the NFL.” He also played for the Dallas Texans before they moved to Kansas City and became the Chiefs, leading the Texans to the first of the franchise’s three AFL championships in 1962.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC