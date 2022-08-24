Proposed Half-Cent work plan includes extension to Legacy Trails

Proposed Half-Cent work plan includes extension to Legacy TrailsPosted/updated on: August 24, 2022 at 11:14 am
TYLER — The City of Tyler is presenting the extension of the Legacy Trail Project to be paid for by the proposed Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund for fiscal year 2023. Phase II of the project will add a total of 2.2 miles of trail, which includes 1.7 miles of shared-use path and half a mile of sidewalks from Peete Elementary connecting with Stewart Park along the roadway rights-of-way and through W.E. Winters Park. Currently, the city is working with a consultant to survey the area and create design plans. This part of the project is estimated to cost $354,000 and be completed by February 2023. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023.
The project is estimated to have a construction and coordination cost of $3,579,293. The Federal Government will pay 80 percent of these costs, and the city will be responsible for the remaining $715,859 plus any overruns. The Half-Cent Sales Tax board opened their annual work plan for public comments on Aug. 9. Residents will have until Oct. 17 to provide comments. Click here for more details.