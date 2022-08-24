In Brief: Another ‘Bat’ project grounded; ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ contestants revealed, and more

Entertainment Weekly has revealed which stars will put their noggins to the test on the upcoming episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy!, which premieres Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Host Mayim Bialik will provide the answers to the likes of comics/actors Ray Romano and Patton Oswalt, Shang-Chi's Simu Liu, Constance Wu from The Terminal List, The Office's B.J. Novak, Archer's Aisha Tyler, and actor Michael Cera...

Another Bat project has had its wings clipped by Warner Bros. Variety reports the animated show Batman: Caped Crusader has been axed by HBO Max. The series, which was being developed by beloved Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm, along with The Batman director Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams, could be "shopped elsewhere," according to the trade. That said, Deadline reports Reeves' sequel to The Batman has just signed a co-writer in Mattson Tomlin, and the director clinched a major development deal with Warner Bros...

King Kong is coming to Disney+, according to Deadline. The trade reports Aquaman director James Wan is producing a series for Disney Branded Television that set the Kong mythos into the modern world, for what is being described as a serial action/adventure series. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

Apple TV+ on Tuesday revealed the new trailer for the upcoming documentary series event Gutsy. based on the the best-seller, The Book of Gutsy Women, the series features Hillary and Chelsea Clinton as they embark on "a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy." They're joined by and a lineup of "extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world." The eight-episode series launches September 9...

Beginning next year, the Film Independent Spirit Awards will move to gender-neutral acting categories across both film and television. The awards were previously handed out based on male and female classifications. "We're thrilled to join the other festivals and award shows that are already moving to celebrate great acting without reference to gender. We're also happy to welcome non-binary performers into the Spirit Awards without forcing them to choose to identify as male or female," said Josh Welsh, Film Independent's president, in a press statement. Nominations for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards will be announced on November 22, followed by TV nominations on December 13. The ceremony will take place on March 4...

Hulu on Tuesday debuted the trailer for the upcoming comedy series Reboot, from Modern Family creator Steven Levitan. Per the official tagline, the streamer "reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Reboot stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu...(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)





