Deputy, trooper killed in helicopter crash in rural Tennessee

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2022 at 5:21 am

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A Marion County deputy and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper were killed Tuesday when their helicopter hit a power line and crashed in a wooded area, authorities said.

"A Bell 206 helicopter struck a power line and crashed in a wooded area on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tenn., around 4 p.m. local time today. Two people were on board," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. "The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates."

Tennessee Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said during a press conference that an aircraft went down and it was "a tough day for us."

"What I would ask, ... please give the family their privacy as we go forward," he said. "Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement. We appreciate all your support and your patience going forward."

The investigation is in its "infant stages," Plotzer added. He did not take any questions.

