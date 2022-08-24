Today is Wednesday August 24, 2022
Jacksonville woman arrested for failure to register as sex offender

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2022 at 7:42 am
Jacksonville woman arrested for failure to register as sex offenderJACKSONVILLE – A Jacksonville woman was arrested on Monday for failing to register as a sex offender for the second time. According to our news partner KETK, officials said Jennifer Gail Stevens, 38, was arrested at a residence on Jacksonville Square Drive. Failure to comply with sex offender duty to register is a third degree felony. Stevens was previously arrested in February for non-compliance with The Texas Sex Offender Registry Duty to Register.



